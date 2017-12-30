Waste Management (WM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Waste Management is executing well on its initiatives to refocus on the core business activities and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it in accomplishing remarkable gross margin expansion and EBITDA growth over the quarters. With strong yield, volume, and cost performance in the third quarter, the company has lifted its guidance for 2017. Waste Management also outperformed the industry year to date. However, stringent government regulations are likely to erode profitability as compliance with such regulations increases operating costs. The company expects volumes to be down due to lower national counts as it strives for improved margin growth. The pricing environment remains challenging and highly competitive due to aggressive bidding by smaller competitors. Decline in average recycling commodity prices and recycling volumes also remain headwinds.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Waste Management from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.51.

Shares of Waste Management ( NYSE:WM ) opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $37,390.36, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $133,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

