Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 6,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of Walt Disney Co ( NYSE:DIS ) opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162,439.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 16.29%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

