Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Shares Bought by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FMR LLC grew its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,422 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,883,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,689,364 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 100.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,646,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,294,000 after buying an additional 1,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4,619.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,128,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,372,000 after buying an additional 1,104,163 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE WMT) opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $293,540.00, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.23 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $200,284.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $119,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,419,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,333,538 over the last ninety days. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wal-Mart Stores from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wal-Mart Stores from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Wal-Mart Stores from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

