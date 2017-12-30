Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (WAKE) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Wake Forest Bancshares (WAKE) remained flat at $$18.51 during trading hours on Friday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.41, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.35.

About Wake Forest Bancshares

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc (the Bank) is a bank. The Bank offers consumers related products, as well as services for small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. The Bank also offers Internet banking services. The Bank’s personal banking services include now checking account, money market account, passbook savings, certificate of deposit, and automated teller machine (ATM) and debit cards.

