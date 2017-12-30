W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Ffcm LLC increased its position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7,439.83, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s payout ratio is presently 174.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

