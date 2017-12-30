Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc (ZTR) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 9th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE ZTR) opened at $13.40 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc (the Fund), formerly The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc, is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income. It is invested in a balance of approximately 60% equity and 40% fixed income investments.

