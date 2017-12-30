Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,859,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,065,488,000 after purchasing an additional 848,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,182 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $29,658.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,185.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.99.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) opened at $52.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $217,352.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $31.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

