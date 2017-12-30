Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Position Lifted by Atlantic Trust Group LLC

Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA VGK) opened at $59.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,400.00 and a PE ratio of -6.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3136 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -18.48%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

