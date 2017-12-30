Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Valero Energy Partners worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 11.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Valero Energy Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy Partners by 53.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

VLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Valero Energy Partners LP ( NYSE VLP ) opened at $44.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $3,135.58, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 184.08%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

