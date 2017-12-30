Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (VRX)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report issued on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.44.
VRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
In related news, Director Schutter Richard Urbain De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,300.00.
About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).
