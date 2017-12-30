UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Increased by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 164.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 433.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $121,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas E. Roos sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $200,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.98.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE UNH) opened at $220.46 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213,601.86, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-stake-increased-by-summit-securities-group-llc.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.