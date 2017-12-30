United Technologies (UTX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.0898316150735 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Technologies from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

United Technologies ( UTX ) traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.49. The firm has a market cap of $102,312.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

In related news, VP Akhil Johri sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $723,638.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $108,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,274 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

