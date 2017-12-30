United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ UNFI) opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,510.97, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $107,543.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $288,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $2,323,217. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/united-natural-foods-inc-unfi-shares-bought-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.