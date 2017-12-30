United Microelectronics (UMC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Microelectronics earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.4779523334384 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) remained flat at $$2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,030.00, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.56. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments: wafer fabrication and new business. The primary operating activity of the Company’s wafer fabrication segment is the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques.

