United Insurance (UIHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

UIHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ UIHC) remained flat at $$17.25 during trading hours on Friday. 56,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,452. The firm has a market cap of $737.50, a P/E ratio of -21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. United Insurance has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.81.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $41,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $25,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 119,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 140.9% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 604,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 353,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 17.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes and services residential property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and a group of insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary is United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

