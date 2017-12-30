United Carpets Group plc (UCG) Plans GBX 0.14 Dividend

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of United Carpets Group (UCG) traded down GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 8.63 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 41,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,811. United Carpets Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.49 ($0.18). The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 and a P/E ratio of 862.50.

United Carpets Group Company Profile

United Carpets Group plc is engaged in carpet and bed retailing. The Company is also involved in franchising of retail outlets. The Company’s segments include Franchising and Retail, Warehousing and Property. The Franchising and Retail segment receives income from its franchise activities together with the results of its corporate stores.

