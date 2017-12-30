United Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

United Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for 1.9% of United Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. United Bank Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.7% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 75.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 861.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of McDonald's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.05 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.

In related news, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $28,879,840.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,632.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,327,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17. The company has a market cap of $137,992.83, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $175.78.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

