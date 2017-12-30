Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.1% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.0% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. ( UNP ) opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106,430.00, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.08%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

