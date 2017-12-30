UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.72% of UMH Properties worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in UMH Properties by 787.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $211,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $260,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc ( NYSE:UMH ) opened at $14.90 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $520.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.34). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $28.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -327.26%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including leasing manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The Company also leases homes to residents, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc (S&F), conducts manufactured home sales in its communities.

