Tyler Dylan-Hyde Sells 15,000 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,442.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Dylan-Hyde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 15,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $283,500.00.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) opened at $23.48 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.66, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 5.70.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 466.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.77) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 459.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Ark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $273,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

