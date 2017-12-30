Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turquoise Hill Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7596434858701 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.43. 1,108,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,280. The company has a market cap of $6,942.48, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.30. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi) and the remaining approximately 35% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes).

