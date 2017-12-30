Tuniu (TOUR) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) is one of 11 public companies in the “Travel Agents” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tuniu to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -29.69% -22.38% -11.10% Tuniu Competitors -18.70% -60.07% -9.98%

This table compares Tuniu and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $1.52 billion -$349.58 million -5.77 Tuniu Competitors $3.16 billion $214.58 million 12.22

Tuniu’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tuniu. Tuniu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tuniu and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tuniu Competitors 91 654 970 44 2.55

Tuniu currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.42%. As a group, “Travel Agents” companies have a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Tuniu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuniu is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Tuniu has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tuniu rivals beat Tuniu on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation is an online leisure travel company. The Company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its online platform, which consists of its tuniu.com Website and mobile platform, provides product and travel information to enable leisure travelers to plan their travels. Its organized tours offer pre-arranged itineraries, transportation, accommodations, entertainment, meals and tour guide services. Its self-guided tours consist of combinations of flights and hotel bookings and other optional add-ons, such as airport pick-ups. Its other travel-related services include sales of tourist attraction tickets, visa processing services, financial services, hotel booking services and air ticketing services. Its online platform contains travel guides featuring photos, information and recommendations for all destinations it covers.

