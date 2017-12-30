Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Receives $77.00 Average PT from Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

In other Trinseo news, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $714,760.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,440.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trinseo by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Trinseo by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinseo (TSE) traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. 395,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,819. The firm has a market cap of $3,170.00, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

