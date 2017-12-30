Traders Sell Vail Resorts (MTN) on Strength (MTN)

Investors sold shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) on strength during trading on Thursday. $30.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $51.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.49 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vail Resorts had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vail Resorts traded up $0.93 for the day and closed at $214.76

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $226.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price (up previously from $264.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.22.

The company has a market cap of $8,677.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.10). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.053 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 7,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.55, for a total value of $1,722,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 6,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $1,429,833.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,742 shares of company stock valued at $51,804,735 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 284.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 61.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

