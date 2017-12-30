Traders Sell Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) on Strength (IVV)

Traders sold shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $115.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $160.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.65 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $269.79

The company has a market capitalization of $141,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $1.2727 dividend. This represents a $5.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVV. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,456,905 shares in the last quarter. P Solve Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,725,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 216,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter.

