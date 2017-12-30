Traders Sell Shares of Albemarle (ALB) on Strength (ALB)

Traders sold shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) on strength during trading on Thursday. $21.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.72 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Albemarle had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Albemarle traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $128.45

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,193.16, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 650.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,038.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

