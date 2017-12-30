Traders Buy Shares of Union Pacific (UNP) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $84.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.91 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Union Pacific had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Union Pacific traded down ($1.20) for the day and closed at $135.12

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Off Wall Street started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The company has a market cap of $106,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 41.3% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 147.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/traders-buy-shares-of-union-pacific-unp-on-weakness.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.