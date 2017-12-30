Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Given News Impact Score of 0.11

News coverage about Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Toronto Dominion Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.7913081836636 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE TD) traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $58.58. 1,041,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,081. The stock has a market cap of $107,600.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Given News Impact Score of 0.11” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/toronto-dominion-bank-td-given-news-impact-score-of-0-11.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.18%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.