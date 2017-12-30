Tony Liu Purchases 29,167 Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG) Stock

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) CEO Tony Liu acquired 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $350,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG) opened at $11.25 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $13.80.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc (CBMG) is a biomedicine company. The Company is engaged in the development of treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases utilizing cell-based technologies. The Company operates in Biomedicine Cell Therapy segment. The Company’s technology includes platforms, such as Immune Cell therapy for treatment of broad range of cancers using Vaccine, T Cells Receptor (TCR) clonality analysis technology and T Central Memory Cell (Tcm) preparation methodologies, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T), and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells (haMPC) for treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases, with primary research and manufacturing facilities in China.
