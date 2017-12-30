TheStreet Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to C+

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,705. The company has a market cap of $7,876.57, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $26,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,982.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $129,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,995.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8,917.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,210,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,179 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 9,402,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,915 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,384.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/thestreet-downgrades-axalta-coating-systems-axta-to-c.html.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.