The European Investment Trust Plc (EUT) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.50

The European Investment Trust Plc (LON:EUT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from The European Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The European Investment Trust (EUT) opened at GBX 9.51 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.80 and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The European Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 776.35 ($10.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 959.50 ($12.83).

Separately, Peel Hunt cut The European Investment Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The European Investment Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

