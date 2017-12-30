Ternium (TX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Ternium (NYSE:TX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ternium earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.8456399987652 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Ternium (TX) traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. 229,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,513. Ternium has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6,300.90, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. Ternium had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ternium will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.

