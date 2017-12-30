Systemax Inc. (SYX) Announces None Dividend of $1.50

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Systemax (SYX) traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. 85,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,930. The company has a market cap of $1,230.00, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.16. Systemax has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Systemax Inc is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. The Company’s segments are Industrial Products Group (IPG), EMEA Technology Products Group (EMEA), and Corporate and Other (Corporate). The IPG segment sells an array of maintenance, repair and operational (MRO) products, which are marketed in North America.

