Synnex (SNX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Synnex (NYSE:SNX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synnex earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3148600386253 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synnex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Synnex in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Synnex in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synnex from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synnex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Shares of Synnex (NYSE:SNX) traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. 97,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,467.63, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.08. Synnex has a twelve month low of $101.48 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

In other news, COO Dennis Polk sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total transaction of $40,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,653 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synnex Company Profile

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

