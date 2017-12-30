Swedbank Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,498,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,414 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.2% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Swedbank owned 0.15% of Microsoft worth $856,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,522.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 2,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $333,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,420 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Vetr cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Microsoft Co. (MSFT) opened at $85.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $661,294.69, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

