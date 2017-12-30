Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sussex Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96.

Get Sussex Bancorp alerts:

SBBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sussex Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Sussex Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sussex Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Sussex Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBBX ) opened at $26.85 on Friday. Sussex Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $159.16, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Sussex Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sussex Bancorp by 101.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 524,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 264,320 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sussex Bancorp by 86.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sussex Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sussex Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sussex Bancorp by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sergio Enzo Musacchio sold 1,199 shares of Sussex Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $31,557.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/sussex-bancorp-sbbx-forecasted-to-earn-fy2018-earnings-of-2-22-per-share.html.

Sussex Bancorp Company Profile

Sussex Bancorp is a bank holding company for Sussex Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company has two business segments: banking and financial services, and insurance services. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional commercial banking business, and offer services, including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sussex Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sussex Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.