Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,417 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7,383.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,512,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,533,000 after buying an additional 3,465,668 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,071,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,662,000 after buying an additional 323,845 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $9,230,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after buying an additional 309,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President William E. Peters sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $102,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $870,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,246. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

Jabil Inc (JBL) opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,640.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Jabil had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

