Steven W. Streit Sells 6,830 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Steven W. Streit sold 6,830 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $418,200.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,503.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) opened at $60.26 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,086.81, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 55.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/steven-w-streit-sells-6830-shares-of-green-dot-co-gdot-stock-2.html.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.