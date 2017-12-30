Steven W. Streit Sells 6,830 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Steven W. Streit sold 6,830 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $418,200.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,503.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) opened at $60.26 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,086.81, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.96.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.