Steven Madden (SHOO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHOO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $2,766.03, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $441.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $292,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,136.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Randall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $76,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,882.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,460,100. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 555,283 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,889,000 after buying an additional 314,205 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1,756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 309,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 292,785 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,820,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,707,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

