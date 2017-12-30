Stericycle (SRCL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media coverage about Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stericycle earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6208804503654 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $83.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL ) traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 444,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,387. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,794.26, a P/E ratio of -119.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 19,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,264,784.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 79,012 shares of company stock worth $5,240,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

