Press coverage about Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Statoil ASA earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.6782089424104 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Statoil ASA alerts:

Statoil ASA (STO) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 687,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $71,149.01, a P/E ratio of -85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. Statoil ASA has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $21.52.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/statoil-asa-sto-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-18.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STO shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Statoil ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Statoil ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Statoil ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Statoil ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Statoil ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Statoil ASA Company Profile

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Statoil ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Statoil ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.