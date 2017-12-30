State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $181.97 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,097,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Pfizer worth $181,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,167,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,754,000 after acquiring an additional 389,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,286,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,120,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,437 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,275,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,918.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $262,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $1,327,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $216,790.91, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

