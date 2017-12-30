Starbucks (SBUX) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.
SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Vetr lowered Starbucks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $60.91 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.26.
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,252.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.
In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $3,214,662.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,662.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,808 shares of company stock valued at $28,559,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.
