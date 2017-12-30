Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Lowered by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 4,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Mutty sold 3,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,438 shares in the company, valued at $594,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 60,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,808 shares of company stock worth $28,559,521 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Co. ( NASDAQ:SBUX ) opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81,710.00, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 53.34% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vetr cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

