Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.78% of Spirit Airlines worth $64,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated ( NASDAQ SAVE ) opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,121.10, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP John A. Bendoraitis sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $100,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/spirit-airlines-incorporated-save-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.