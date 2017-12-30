SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Reduced by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.7% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $87,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( SPY ) opened at $266.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278,380.00 and a P/E ratio of -182.78. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $222.73 and a fifty-two week high of $268.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.3513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -328.77%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-holdings-reduced-by-psagot-investment-house-ltd.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.