Sonoco Products Co (SON) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of Sonoco Products worth $64,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 455.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $33,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,579,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after acquiring an additional 349,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,346,000 after acquiring an additional 251,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 161.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) opened at $53.14 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $5,302.04, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Barclays upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $28,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vicki B. Arthur sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $38,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,937 shares of company stock valued at $363,088. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

