Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KAR Auction Services (KAR) Stock Price

Media stories about KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KAR Auction Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.0649241467087 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE KAR) traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $50.51. 367,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,521. The company has a market cap of $6,830.00, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.42 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from KAR Auction Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Gabelli downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy sold 12,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $582,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,575,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

