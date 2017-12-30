Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GATX (GATX) Stock Price

Press coverage about GATX (NYSE:GATX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GATX earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.6268757049177 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on GATX from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

GATX ( NYSE GATX ) traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,295. GATX has a twelve month low of $55.44 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,398.35, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.26. GATX had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that GATX will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, the Company operates fleet of the United States-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes and jointly with Rolls-Royce plc, it owns aircraft spare engine lease portfolios in the world. It operates through four business segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management.

