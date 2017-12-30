Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Materials earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.8267132708469 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Eagle Materials (EXP) traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.30. 412,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $5,459.62, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.84 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 29,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $3,341,028.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,281.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $558,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,165 shares of company stock worth $9,438,175. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

